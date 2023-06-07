Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 222.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.90. 2,009,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,104,353. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $68.23.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

