Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,077 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $31,014,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. 756,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,161. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

