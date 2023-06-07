Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,028 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of PagSeguro Digital worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PAGS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 3,736,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,324. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.