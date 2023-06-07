Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in BP by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 123,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($8.70) to GBX 1,000 ($12.43) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.00.

BP Price Performance

BP Announces Dividend

BP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,988. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

