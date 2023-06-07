Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.31. 914,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,766. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.42. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $40,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,632,303 shares in the company, valued at $212,721,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,850 shares of company stock worth $64,698,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

