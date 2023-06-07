Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,903 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Guardant Health worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Shares of GH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. 553,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,911. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.