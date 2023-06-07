Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,929 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.18.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.62. 1,310,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,558. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $102.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

