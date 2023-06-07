Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 944 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 103,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $298.17. The company had a trading volume of 114,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.