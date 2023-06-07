Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. 379,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,960. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.