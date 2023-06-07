Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Niobay Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15.

About Niobay Metals

(Get Rating)

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. Its principal asset is the James Bay Project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in the northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Niobay Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niobay Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.