NKN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $66.22 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. NKN has a market cap of $66.22 million and $9.11 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NKN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. The official website for NKN is nkn.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.

Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.

NKN began as an ERC20 token but has since switched to nscan blockexplorer. NKN token serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

NKN Coin Trading

