NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NNGRY. HSBC raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NN Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

NN Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NNGRY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 56,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,814. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. NN Group has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

