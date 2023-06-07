Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,841,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,714,000 after buying an additional 1,428,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 81,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $831.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.47 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.87%. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

