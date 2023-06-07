Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 300 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after buying an additional 4,104,146 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at about $105,948,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GSK Price Performance
NYSE:GSK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. 1,106,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
GSK Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.64) to GBX 1,730 ($21.51) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.
GSK Profile
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
