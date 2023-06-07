Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 680 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $116.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

