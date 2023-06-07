Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned about 1.44% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGRW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TGRW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

