Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys Shares of 1,600 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $129,202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 642.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 692,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 599,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after acquiring an additional 429,563 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,672,000 after acquiring an additional 301,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.50. 580,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average is $150.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

