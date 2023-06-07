Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $990,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $85.96. 2,277,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average is $89.62. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

