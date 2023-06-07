Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $1.29 Million in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,862. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $113.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.95.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

