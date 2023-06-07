Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $886,000 in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 188,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,520,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,217,000 after purchasing an additional 255,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IHAK traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,851. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $555.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.