Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases Shares of 769 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.81. 869,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.87. The company has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

