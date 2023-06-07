Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

HZNP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.86. 316,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

