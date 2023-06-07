Northland Power Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Northland Power Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE NPI traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.06. The company had a trading volume of 56,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,625. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. Northland Power has a one year low of C$27.20 and a one year high of C$47.13.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NPI shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$45.75 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.45.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.