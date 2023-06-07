NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $32,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NorthWestern by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 30.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 114,466 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 63.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $58.76. 45,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,422. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $61.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

