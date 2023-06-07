Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.11

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.11 and last traded at $112.75, with a volume of 153714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on NVMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.
Nova Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nova
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Featured Articles
