Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.11

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.11 and last traded at $112.75, with a volume of 153714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NVMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nova by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nova by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Nova by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.