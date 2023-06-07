Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 442,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,544 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $59,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RENASANT Bank increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.17. 544,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,622. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day moving average of $146.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

