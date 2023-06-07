Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Trimmed by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NUE traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,016. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

