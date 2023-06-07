Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 3rd

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NCA opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 47,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 200.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 110,452 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 737,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 131,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

