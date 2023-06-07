Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,905 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Occidental Petroleum worth $43,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 90,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:OXY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,781. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $77.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 13,900,864 shares of company stock valued at $813,475,857 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

