Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.04. 9,036,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,580,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 13,900,864 shares of company stock worth $813,475,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

