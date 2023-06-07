Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $533.00 million-$535.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.87 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.88-$0.93 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.13.

OKTA stock opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.12. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $110.94.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Okta by 365.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 3,922.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

