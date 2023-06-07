Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.56-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.56-2.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.13.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. 2,940,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,895. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $200,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $225,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.