Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Down 3.3%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.62 and last traded at $59.96. Approximately 894,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 996,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after buying an additional 437,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 336,268 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,329,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

