ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.55

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.55 and last traded at $91.20, with a volume of 2197065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

