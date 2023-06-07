ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.55

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.55 and last traded at $91.20, with a volume of 2197065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

