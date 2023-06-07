Onex (TSE:ONEX) Shares Up 4%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$65.05 and last traded at C$64.00. 436,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 205,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ONEX. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.