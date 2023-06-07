OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading 5.3% Higher

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.60. 611,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,863,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 187,608 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at $476,172.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in OPKO Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

