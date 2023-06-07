Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.40

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $298.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Orion Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

