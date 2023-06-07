Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.40

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.
Orion Oyj Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $298.14 million during the quarter.
Orion Oyj Increases Dividend
About Orion Oyj
Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Oyj (ORINY)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.