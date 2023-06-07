Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ossiam boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,940 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,404,475 shares of company stock worth $2,188,792,473. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $149.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $403.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

