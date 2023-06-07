Ossiam Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,227 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 74,619 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after buying an additional 3,428,877 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 549.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,983,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,651 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $74.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,682. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

