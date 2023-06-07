Ossiam Grows Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 918,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,013,000 after buying an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 138,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 40,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,656,000 after buying an additional 1,304,977 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.11%.

Several research firms have commented on RCI. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

