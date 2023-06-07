Ossiam Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,780,000 after acquiring an additional 711,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234,621 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,168,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,630,000 after buying an additional 156,479 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $217.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

