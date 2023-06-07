Ossiam Has $726,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6,186.6% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,406,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 846,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after buying an additional 495,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,745,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Several research firms have commented on FLO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

