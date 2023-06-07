Ossiam Has $907,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ossiam lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $615.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $644.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.06 and its 200-day moving average is $497.20.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

