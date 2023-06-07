Ossiam Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 190.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $203.12 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $206.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.96 and a 200-day moving average of $180.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.