Ossiam Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,831 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,597,000 after acquiring an additional 621,797 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HLT opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

