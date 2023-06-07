Ossiam Sells 1,301 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in Waters by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 25.3% during the third quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Waters by 44.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.27.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $256.63 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

