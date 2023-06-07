Ossiam Sells 8,861 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,767,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,759,000 after acquiring an additional 224,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,133,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,322,000 after acquiring an additional 592,836 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.44. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

