Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Invests $26.12 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 935,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,119,000. Organon & Co. comprises 1.4% of Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd owned about 0.37% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 574,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,669. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $38.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

