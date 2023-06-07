Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 256,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd owned 0.56% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,253,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,426,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.65. 154,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,897. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.39 and a twelve month high of $73.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.09.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

