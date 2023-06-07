Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 149,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,052 shares of company stock worth $26,839,689. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. 5,087,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,226,657. The company has a market capitalization of $260.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

